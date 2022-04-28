Woman, 78, killed by car in Andover

Newsletter Signup
The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Andover on Wednesday.
Andover police and fire responded to the scene on Elm Street at Whittier Street at about 4:20 p.m., according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.
The pedestrian, a woman from Andover, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, a 21-year-old Milford woman, stayed at the scene.
No charges have been filed yet, the district attorney said. The incident remains under investigation.
