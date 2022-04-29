Boston police ask for help finding woman who’s been missing since Saturday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking the public for help in finding a woman they say has been missing since Saturday.
Police say that 36-year-old Ming Lai was last seen at Massachusetts General Hospital at 2:48 p.m.
She was wearing a blue jacket and black shoes at the time, and is known to frequent the Chinatown area, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ming Lai is asked to call Boston detectives at (617) 343-4683.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.