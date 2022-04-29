Local Boston police ask for help finding woman who’s been missing since Saturday Ming Lai was last seen at Massachusetts General Hospital. Ming Lai, 36, has been missing since Saturday. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public for help in finding a woman they say has been missing since Saturday.

Police say that 36-year-old Ming Lai was last seen at Massachusetts General Hospital at 2:48 p.m.

She was wearing a blue jacket and black shoes at the time, and is known to frequent the Chinatown area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ming Lai is asked to call Boston detectives at (617) 343-4683.