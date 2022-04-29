BPD asks for public help in finding missing 14-year-old

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a 14-year-old girl.
Janiya Williams was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. in the area of 23 Emerald Court. Police say she may be in the area of South Boston.
BPD said she was missing “with complications,” but did not elaborate.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact 911 or District D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.