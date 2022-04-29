Local Florida man charged with sex trafficking, gun offenses Angelo Dominic Lombardo faces two counts of sex trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, officials said.

A Florida man has been charged with allegedly trafficking two women to engage in commercial sex acts and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 27, faces two counts of sex trafficking by force, threats of force, fraud and coercion, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, officials said.

Lombardo is currently in state custody in Massachusetts and will appear in federal court in Worcester on May 4.

According to the statement, Lombardo allegedly trafficked two female victims to engage in commercial sex acts by coercing them psychologically, making false promises of a better life, and making explicit threats to one of the victims with a firearm.

Officials said that Lombardo first met the victims in Oregon. Lombardo allegedly posted advertisements on various websites and arranged “dates” for the victims to have sex in exchange for money, according to the statement.

Lombardo allegedly set the pricing for the commercial sex acts they engaged in, for which he collected most, if not all, of the profit, according to officials.

In July 2021, Lombardo allegedly flew with the two victims from Portland, Ore., to Boston and allegedly arranged for the victims to engage in commercial sex at meeting spots he set up throughout the city and continued to collect most, if not all, of the profit, according to the statement.

Local law enforcement in Massachusetts met with the two victims. In the first victim’s interview, she alleged that Lombardo told her that she would have a better life and financial stability if she worked for him and expressed fear that Lombardo would retaliate if he knew she was speaking to the police, according to officials.

In a separate interview, the second victim advised police that she felt like a hostage and alleged that Lombardo would tell her she was better off dead, according to the statement.

Before traveling from Oregon to Massachusetts, Lombardo allegedly threatened the second victim with a firearm because she did not return home from an arranged meeting with enough money, officials said.

Lombardo allegedly put a gun to the victim’s head and made the victim go back out to make the full payment, according to the statement.

On July 12, 2021, following a traffic stop in Boston, Lombardo was arrested on trafficking charges, officials said.

At the time of his arrest, Lombardo had $3,310 in his possession, according to the statement. A search of a Revere hotel room associated with Lombardo allegedly resulted in the recovery of a firearm with a laser attached, matching the descriptions provided by both victims, and a loaded large-capacity magazine with 20 live rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Due to prior felony convictions for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver or sell and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, Lombardo is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, according to the statement.

The charge of sex trafficking carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this individual or alleged crime should contact [email protected] If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, visit polarisproject.org for information and resources.