Mass. family sees return of dog missing for 11 years thanks to efforts of animal control officer

A long-lost pup was returned to its owner this week more than a decade after it was stolen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Stoughton Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos responded to a report of a loose Yorkie running on Record Street, police said.

When Carlos arrived, she found that the dog had not been taken care of and desperately needed a bath. After feeding and bathing the dog, she found a microchip revealing that 12-year-old “Rex” belonged to Marzena Niejadlik of Boston.

Niejadlik was reportedly shocked to get a call from Carlos, explaining that Rex had been stolen from her 11 years ago.

She told the animal control officer that she had bought the Yorkie for her family to help support them after a loved one died.

“We were all devastated, and I was thinking a dog would bring some cure to my family, especially my mom,” Niejadlik told CBS Boston. “I gave him to her for her birthday and unfortunately, he was stolen a few months later, so that was another tragedy.”

Immediately after receiving the call from the animal control officer, Niejadlik went to the Stoughton Police Department where she was reunited with her dog for the first time in more than 10 years, police said.

A Hollywood ending that is too long to explain in a tweet, but would be the sweetest tweet ever tweeted in the history of tweeting. Read the full story on our FB page: https://t.co/h0ADid1RCA pic.twitter.com/6Fu0dgwNZa — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 28, 2022

Niejadlik later told police that Rex had a great first night back at home and loved meeting her kids.

“We slightly started losing hope, recently, but this is incredible, this is really incredible to have him,” she told WHDH.

“ACO Carlos would like to stress the importance of microchipping your pets,” the police department posted on Facebook. “This reunification is one for the ages and wouldn’t have happened without this technology!!”

A Quincy woman reunited with her dog,Rex, nine years after he was stolen. How they found their way back to each other tonight on #7News . pic.twitter.com/CojWvR7JuT — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) April 29, 2022