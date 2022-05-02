Local Boston Public Library launching one-hour, $200 wedding ceremonies The weddings will begin on June 6. The Boston Public Library as seen through the archway of Trinity Church in Boston. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The Boston Public Library is expanding wedding opportunities at its historic building in Copley Square, making the city location more accessible for couples looking to tie the knot.

Couples can now book one-hour, $200 ceremonies in the library’s historic Guastavino Room at the Central Library in Copley Square, Mayor Michelle Wu announced in a press conference Monday at the library.

“Our Boston Public Libraries are some of Boston’s most treasured spaces, and many a bride or groom have dreamed about celebrating their wedding day at the Central Library in Copley Square,” Wu said. “This new program offering one-hour wedding celebrations in the Guastavino room at the library will provide another beautiful, intimate, affordable option for couples in Boston to celebrate their weddings in one of the most breathtaking spaces in our city. Thank you to our team at BPL for continuing to find ways to make their programs and services accessible to all Boston residents.”

The weddings will be offered on the first Monday of each month, beginning on June 6. Accommodations will be made for Monday holidays.

Couples may invite up to eight guests, and vendors are limited to one officiant and one photographer. Live music, food, and beverages are not permitted.

Those interested must register at bpl.org/1-hour-wedding-ceremony and availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bookings will be accepted within a 90-day window of the ceremony date.