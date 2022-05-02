Local City councilors criticize principal after bullet found in South Boston school bathroom Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty said the principal did not order a sweep of school grounds. Condon School Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff, file

A bullet and hateful symbols were found in Condon Community School, and the principal is under scrutiny by a couple of city councilors for not ordering a K9 sweep by police.

The bullet was found in a boys’ bathroom just before 10 a.m. on Friday, according to Boston 25 News, which obtained the police report. The bullet was reportedly a .45-caliber Winchester round.

Police searched the bathroom, and did not find any other bullets or weapons. Police then went back around 3:30 p.m. after city Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty requested a search.

When talking with school and city officials, the councilors discovered that earlier in the week, a piece of paper or literature that had Nazi swastikas on it was found in the school, Flynn and Flaherty said in a statement.

“This disturbing discovery and lack of action underscores the principal’s failure to ensure public safety yesterday,” Flynn and Flaherty said.

Boston school officials countered the statement made by the councilors.

“Contrary to inflammatory statements from public officials, within minutes of both incidents school leadership immediately reported these incidents, and BPS safety services and Boston Police were on site to ensure the appropriate steps were taken and there was no immediate threat to the school,” a spokesperson for the district said in a statement to Boston 25.

The city councilors said they want a “complete and thorough investigation.” into both incidents.

“As this literature is potentially relevant to the lives, careers, and reputations of several Boston residents and employees, we also ask that the City provide a full and transparent accounting of the facts, wherever they may lead, to the students, parents, faculty, and South Boston community,” Flynn and Flaherty said.