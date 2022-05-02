Local Investigation reveals Red Line train door malfunctioned, causing deadly incident Robinson Lalin, 39, was dragged to his death when his arm became stuck in a train door last month. The operator of an inbound Red Line train watches activity on the platform before departing the Broadway station in Boston, MA on April 12, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Robinson Lalin, 39, was killed after he became stuck in the door of a Red Line train at the Broadway MBTA station on Sunday, April 10, 2022. – Handout

An investigation has found that a problem with the train door is what led to a man being dragged to his death by a Red Line train last month.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board said that the train, which was departing Broadway Station during the early morning hours of April 10, had a problem with the door control system that allowed it to move though the door was obstructed.

Robinson Lalin, 39, was attempting to exit the train while the doors were closing, the report said. His right arm became stuck in the train door and he was dragged about 105 feet along the platform and then to the surface below by the tracks, the report said.

After the door issue was found, the MBTA went through the rest of the fleet to see if other trains experienced the same issue. The T said no other trains were affected.

The train in question was said to have been put into service in 1969 or 1970.

Over the last year, other incidents have called the T’s safety into question. These include a Red Line train derailing at Broadway in September; no one was injured. Just before that, an escalator malfunctioned at Back Bay station, changing to descending direction and sending people toppling over each other; nine were hospitalized.

Before these incidents, a Green Line train collided with the one in front of it at Pleasant Street station; 27 were sent to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.