Local Melrose police rescue 7 ducklings from storm drain They were able to reunite the ducklings with their mother.

Sgt. Nikolaus Macintosh with one of the seven ducklings he and members of the Melrose Department of Public Works helped rescue. – Melrose Police Department

In heartwarming news, Melrose police had their own “Make Way for Ducklings” moment Monday morning when they were called upon to rescue seven ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

At 8:20 a.m., Melrose police were dispatched to Oak Grove Avenue for a report of ducklings falling into a storm drain, police said.

Upon arrival, Officer Daniel Riordan and Sgt. Nikolaus Macintosh found seven ducklings stuck in the drain, police said.

The ducklings saved by Melrose police went off with their mother. – Melrose Police Department

With assistance from Bob Divola, the Melrose Department of Public Works, and a Windsor at Oak Grove employee, Sgt. Macintosh and Officer Riordan were able to use a pool skimmer to safely get all seven of the ducklings out of the drain.

Police said the ducklings were then happily reunited with their mother.