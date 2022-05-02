Melrose police rescue 7 ducklings from storm drain

Newsletter Signup
In heartwarming news, Melrose police had their own “Make Way for Ducklings” moment Monday morning when they were called upon to rescue seven ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.
At 8:20 a.m., Melrose police were dispatched to Oak Grove Avenue for a report of ducklings falling into a storm drain, police said.
Upon arrival, Officer Daniel Riordan and Sgt. Nikolaus Macintosh found seven ducklings stuck in the drain, police said.
With assistance from Bob Divola, the Melrose Department of Public Works, and a Windsor at Oak Grove employee, Sgt. Macintosh and Officer Riordan were able to use a pool skimmer to safely get all seven of the ducklings out of the drain.
Police said the ducklings were then happily reunited with their mother.
