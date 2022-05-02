School bus with students on board involved in Plainville car crash

Newsletter Signup
A school bus with students onboard was involved in a car crash in Plainville Monday afternoon. No students were injured.
Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. when a school bus and a car collided in the area of 9 Messenger St. Plainville police and emergency services from several towns responded to the crash.
Six students from Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart School of North Attleboro who were being taken home from school were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.
Police said no immediate injuries were reported by the driver of the bus or the students who were on board. The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Plainville police.
