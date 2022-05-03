Local 16-year-old driver killed in Belchertown crash Zachary Fraleigh was the only person involved in the single-car crash which happened just days after his junior prom.

16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh was killed in a single-car crash Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the area of North Washington Street around 5 p.m. Monday evening. Fraleigh was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene. The fatal accident happened just days after Fraleigh’s junior prom, according to reporting from MassLive.

Fraleigh was the only person in the car, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. He was a student at Belchertown High School.

The school postponed all athletic competitions until Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, Massachusetts State Police troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.