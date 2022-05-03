Local 63-year-old man fatally stabbed in Lynn, suspect in custody The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.





A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Lynn Monday evening, and a suspect is in custody, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 36 Myrtle St. at 5:51 p.m., the statement said.

The stabbing is under investigation by Lynn police, State Police and the district attorney’s office. No further information was immediately available.

