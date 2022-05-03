Local

A bag of bullets was found on the loading dock of Boston Latin Academy

No gun was found following a police sweep of the school.

By Gwen Egan

A bag of bullets was found at Boston Latin Academy Tuesday according to Boston Police.

NBC10 reporter Eli Rosenberg posted a video of a police K-9 going into the school.

Class was already canceled for the day, Rosenberg said, and thus no safety measures were necessary for students.

Police said parents and guardians will be notified of the incident.