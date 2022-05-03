A bag of bullets was found on the loading dock of Boston Latin Academy

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A bag of bullets was found at Boston Latin Academy Tuesday according to Boston Police.
NBC10 reporter Eli Rosenberg posted a video of a police K-9 going into the school.
Class was already canceled for the day, Rosenberg said, and thus no safety measures were necessary for students.
Police said parents and guardians will be notified of the incident.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.