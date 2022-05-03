Local A bag of bullets was found on the loading dock of Boston Latin Academy No gun was found following a police sweep of the school.

A bag of bullets was found at Boston Latin Academy Tuesday according to Boston Police.

NBC10 reporter Eli Rosenberg posted a video of a police K-9 going into the school.

#DEVELOPING: @bostonpolice K-9 searching Boston Latin Academy after police say a bag of ammunition was found at the school.



PD: No weapon was recovered. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ZlD9Xe7cBw — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) May 3, 2022

Class was already canceled for the day, Rosenberg said, and thus no safety measures were necessary for students.

Police said parents and guardians will be notified of the incident.