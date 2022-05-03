Local Investigation underway after bicyclist, 74, hit by truck in Acton The driver, a 26-year-old New Hampshire man, stayed at the scene.

A 74-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Acton.

The Acton man was riding near the intersection of High and Old High streets at approximately 6:27 p.m. when he was hit by a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on High Street, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Witnesses assisted the bicyclist, who was in and out of consciousness, until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Acton police and fire officials from both Acton and Maynard then took over care of the man and transported him to an area hospital, where he remains.

The driver, a 26-year-old New Hampshire man, stayed at the scene.

An investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police is ongoing. Crash reconstruction will be done by the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section.