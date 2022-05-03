Local Police seek help identifying woman found dead in Merrimack River A new forensic artist sketch was released by police in New Hampshire. Police released a sketch of the unidentified woman found dead in the Merrimack River on April 28. Bow Police Department

Police in Bow, N.H. are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack River last week.

On Monday, Chief Ken Miller released a forensic artist’s rendering of the woman. The woman is described as white, with brown hair and brown or hazel eyes. She weighed approximately 200 pounds and was about 5-foot-4, according to police. She is estimated to have been between 30 and 40 years old.

The woman’s body was initially found on April 28, when officers responded to a call from people near the boat ramp on River Road in Bow. At approximately 11:21 a.m., witnesses told officers that they saw the body drifting south in the river.

First responders then found the body in the area of 599 River Road, according to a press release. The body was brought to the medical examiner’s office in Concord where the cause of death will be determined. Investigators have referred to the case as a “probable drowning,” according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Miller told the newspaper that an autopsy was recently conducted, and results are awaiting further studies.

Anyone with information that could help officials identify the woman is urged to contact Det. Tyler Coady of the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3956. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.