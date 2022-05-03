Local The vote over topless sunbathing in Nantucket is coming tonight. Here’s what to know. The measure is among 107 articles on the warrant, which voters began taking up Monday. People walk the shore near Steps Beach in Nantucket on July 7, 2019. Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images

A seventh-generation Nantucketer’s proposal to allow all people to go topless at the town’s beaches will go to a vote at the continuation of Town Meeting Tuesday night.

Dorothy Stover has proposed a bylaw amendment called “Gender Equality on Beaches” that reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”

Stover, an island native, is the daughter of a former town clerk and runs the Nantucket Love School.

“The seed was planted years ago when I saw a cartoon,’” Stover told the Boston Globe. “I saw a cartoon that showed a man and a woman, where they have the exact same body.

“And she’s topless and he’s topless at the beach. And the man says, ‘You’re so indecent!’ And she’s like: ‘Me! Look at you!’ And then last summer I was at the beach and I was like, ‘Oh, I’d just like to be topless. I want to lay out topless.'”

Current state law does not permit women to go topless on beaches. Anyone who intentionally exposes their genitals, buttocks, or female breasts in a manner that is intended to produce “alarm or shock” can be charged with open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior.

The penalty for this offense could be up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300.

For the bylaw amendment to pass, Stover would not only need a majority approval from Town Meeting voters, but also a favorable review by the state Attorney General, according to the Nantucket Current.

“We have the exact same makeup — men have mammary glands and nipples — and so I started reaching more into it and men can go topless but we can’t,” Stover told the Current. “It blew my mind that we’re still in this space. But it’s turned into an equity issue, and I know I’m not the only one who thinks this.”

Town Meeting will pick up at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of Nantucket High School, 16 Broad St.

