Local People reportedly trapped after collapse at old South Boston power plant Emergency responders were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple people were reportedly trapped after a collapse at an old South Boston power plan, police said.

A room collapsed at the Edison Power Plant at 776 Summer St., police told WCVB. There was no word on the victims’ conditions.

The Edison Power Plant, also called the L Street Power Plant was sold to Redgate/Hilco. The development plan, according to documents from 2017, indicates that the area is slated to be turned into a mixed-use development with residential and commercial space, retail, and potentially some art space.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 3 Hurt During Floor Collapse At Former Edison Power Plant In South Boston https://t.co/p9mj3vtBpZ pic.twitter.com/ch9KJkiqF6 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 4, 2022

UPDATE: Boston EMS says they’re still treating a third worker on site. 2 people were already transported to the hospital. We also just saw Boston mayor @wutrain arrive on site. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Uesmfz9eVh — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) May 4, 2022