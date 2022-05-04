Local

People reportedly trapped after collapse at old South Boston power plant

Emergency responders were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

By Arianna MacNeill

Multiple people were reportedly trapped after a collapse at an old South Boston power plan, police said.

A room collapsed at the Edison Power Plant at 776 Summer St., police told WCVB. There was no word on the victims’ conditions.

The Edison Power Plant, also called the L Street Power Plant was sold to Redgate/Hilco. The development plan, according to documents from 2017, indicates that the area is slated to be turned into a mixed-use development with residential and commercial space, retail, and potentially some art space.

