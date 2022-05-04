Local Ex-MIT business professor convicted of trying to steal millions from late son’s estate Had the documents been accepted, Donovan would have been awarded land valued at $5 million meant for a conservation organization. Former MIT Professor John J. Donovan, Sr., pictured in 2007, during a trial in Cambridge in which he was charged with filing a false police report after he shot himself in the stomach and claimed his son had hired two hitmen to attack him. Josh Reynolds





A former MIT business professor and technology expert was convicted Tuesday of attempting to steal millions of dollars from his late son’s estate by a jury in Salem Superior Court, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

John Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton was convicted of numerous crimes, including attempted larceny, perjury and seven counts of forgery, prosecutors said in a statement.

The jury deliberated for four hours before reaching a verdict in the trial that played out over the last month, according to prosecutors. Sentencing is scheduled for May 16. The trial caps a decades-long family drama involving Donovan and several of his family members, including his son, the late John Donovan Jr., involving millions of dollars and valuable property on the North Shore.

