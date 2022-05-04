Local Have you seen this missing child rapist? Anyone with information about Stephen Corbin Jr.'s whereabouts should immediately call the Massachusetts State Police at 978-538-6180. Stephen Corbin, Jr., 38 of Methuen. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in tracking down a convicted child rapist who fled authorities amid his trial last month.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, was convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child on April 14. Halfway through his trial, he cut off his GPS bracelet near North Street in Andover and authorities have been unable to locate him since.

With blonde hair and blue eyes, Corbin is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has ties to Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, and Hudson, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately call the Massachusetts State Police at 978-538-6180, but should not approach him, officials said.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both who were known to him, on multiple occasions at a Lexington residence and a Bedford motel in 2017.

Law enforcement officials said he gave the minors drugs and alcohol on several occasions before assaulting them.

Corbin appeared for the first three days of his six-day trial before he cut off the GPS monitoring device that he was ordered to wear and made a run for it.

Police said they have followed up on multiple leads, but have been unable to locate him.