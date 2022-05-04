Local Oil delivery mishap forces closure of Belmont restaurant after 35 years The cafe first shut down in January when a delivery driver mistakenly dumped 75 gallons of oil in the basement.

A Belmont breakfast and lunch spot, open for more than three decades and known for its Armenian food, has permanently closed after a delivery driver mistakenly dumped gallons of oil in the basement earlier this year.

Aram’s Cafe on Trapelo Road first shut down in January when a Cubby Oil & Energy driver entered the wrong address into his GPS and ended up pumping approximately 75 gallons of heating oil into the restaurant’s basement, Wicked Local reported.

Despite Charlie Uglietto, owner of Cubby Oil, admitting the mistake and vowing to help out the cafe, the incident devastated the Belmont business. The spill destroyed roughly $60,000 worth of merchandise, not including the walk-in refrigerator, Aram Postaljian told Wicked Local.

Last week, the owner took to Facebook to announce that the restaurant would shutter for good.

“To our loyal customers, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the Facebook post read. “Thank you for your loyalty, for the friendships, for the laughs, and all the amazing memories.

“This was not how we expected our story to end,” the post continued. “But nevertheless, we are so grateful for every single day of the last 35 years for the opportunity to serve you and this wonderful community. May you always remember Aram’s with happy memories and full stomachs.”

Signs were also posted on the cafe’s windows. One read: “It’s time to say goodbye. Thank you to all our loyal customers for your support over the last 35 years. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

Another read: “Thank you Cubby Oil Co. for destroying my 35 years of hard work in 3 mins.”