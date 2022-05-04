Local Cops warn high schoolers playing ‘Assassins’ that game could trigger police response "Our collective fear is that something tragic may result." Orange water gun, isolated on white background. File

As the end of the school year approaches, games of “Assassins” are popping up in schools, leaving police worried.

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, specifically had a warning for Exeter High School students who may be participating in the game.

“A major concern is that participants of the game will present as suspicious or armed persons, or as causing suspicious activity to third persons that may prompt a civilian self-defense reaction and/or a police response,” the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Assassins” is a game, often played by seniors near the end of the school year, that typically involves teams of students tracking down assigned targets and using water guns to “assassinate” them, according to the Exeter police.

Students may camouflage themselves and find hiding spots to better ambush their targets, which police said may raise red flags for those not involved in the game.

“The water guns may resemble real weapons,” police said. “Our collective fear is that something tragic may result.”

Police clarified that the game is not sanctioned by school or area police departments, and the New Hampshire department encouraged parents and guardians to talk with their students about the risks.

“The game has prompted similar concerns in past years, and while no incidents have occurred this year, we are encouraging parents, guardians and others to talk with their students and discuss the inherent and avoidable consequences that could result,” Exeter police said.

Exeter isn’t the only community that has had concerns about the game.

According to Boston 25 News, last week Braintree Police said a report of a person hiding behind a shed was met with heavy police response, but it turned out the person hiding was playing “Assassins.”