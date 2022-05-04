Local 2 killed, 1 in critical condition due to four-car crash in Salem The crash happened on Highland Avenue.

Two people have died and one person is in critical condition after a car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, Salem police reported.

Salem police said four cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. and took place on Highland Avenue. They said it was caused by someone traveling the wrong way in a lane of traffic.

WBZ-TV reported that the two people who died were a male driver, who was driving a Ford Focus that was going the wrong way, and his female passenger.

The TV station also reported that another woman in the Focus and a person in another car were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of any other people involved in the crash is unknown, and it is unclear whether any crimes were committed. State Police and other nearby departments assisted in responding to the crash.

Roads that were closed due to the crash, including Marlborough Avenue and Highland Avenue, were reopened as of 8:30 p.m.

Police are not giving out any further information as they are notifying the families of those who died or were hurt in the crash. They said they will likely release more information about the crash on Thursday.