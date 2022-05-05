Local 15-year-old boy arraigned for April shooting at Ruggles MBTA station "We cannot have bullets flying at busy transit stations or people victimized by serial attacks."





A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on assault and firearm charges for a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station in April, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said. The boy, who is from Boston, was charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for the April 18 shooting that seriously injured a man, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The boy was arraigned at the Suffolk Juvenile Court and held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on May 11, the statement said. District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the recent juvenile arraignments were tragic but necessary to keep the community safe. Two 13-year-olds were also arraigned Monday for recent attacks in the Downtown Crossing and Boston Common areas.

Advertisement:

“We cannot have bullets flying at busy transit stations or people victimized by serial attacks,” Hayden said in the statement. “We and other agencies make services available at every opportunity for kids and families who are struggling. But public safety is essential, and in these cases our approach had to acknowledge the threats posed by these juveniles.”

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.