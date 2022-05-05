Local 2 victims of fatal Salem head-on crash identified James and Margaret Newhall, of Marblehead, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were identified by police as the victims of a fatal wrong-way head-on crash in Salem.

James Newhall, 91, and Margaret Newhall, 55, both of Marblehead, were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Salem Police were called to a crash involving four cars on Highland Avenue.

Investigation into the incident indicates James Newhall was driving the wrong way on Highland Avenue and caused a head-on collision with another car. This collision caused several other cars to crash, according to a statement from Salem Police posted Thursday.

A man in Newhall’s car was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, as well as two people from other vehicles involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the Salem Police Department.