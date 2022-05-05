Local Major Spanish-language homeless shelter agency is expected to close after state pulls funding “It’s like starting over again. I don’t know if we’ll get the same treatment at someplace new.” Jahira Oliver watched her 4-year-old daughter as she sat with her month-old son at a family shelter operated by Casa Nueva Vida in Boston. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe





The state is cutting off funding to Massachusetts’ only homeless shelter network with a mainly Spanish-speaking staff in the wake of theft allegations against its former leader, leaving the organization on the brink of closure and disrupting the lives of nearly 150 families.

Casa Nueva Vida, which has been housing the homeless for more than 30 years, is likely to close next month, shelter officials say, after the Department of Housing and Community Development notified them that the state would not renew its contract that expires on June 30. Without up to $7.7 million in state funding next year, the agency cannot continue to operate its 14 shelters in Boston and Lawrence. Nearly all of its funding comes from the state.

Several staffers told the Globe that they — and the families they serve — are being punished for the misdeeds of Manuel Duran, the former longtime executive director who resigned a year ago and now faces criminal charges. “It’s not fair that our contract did not get renewed because of something we had no control over,” said Darlene Vaccaro, a supervisor in Lawrence, who was once a client. “It’s like we’re being punished for something we had no knowledge of. It seems like another betrayal.”

