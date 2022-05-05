Local Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. After Katie Gorfinkle's body was found in the Merrimack River, police released this sketch in an attempt to identify her. Bow Police Department

A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H.

When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s sketch to the public in an effort to identify the woman. They received numerous tips from all across the country, Bow Police Chief Ken Miller said in a press release.

“We want to thank everyone who called in a tip as it was one of these tips that led to the identification of Gorfinkle,” Miller said.

Gorfinkle’s next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy was recently conducted, police said. Officials are awaiting the results of further studies, and autopsy results are not expected to be released until those studies are complete.

Gorfinkle’s body was initially found on April 28. Police responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. from people near the boat ramp on River Road in Bow. Witnesses told officers that they saw the body drifting south in the river.

First responders then found the body in the area of 599 River Road, according to a press release. The body was brought to the medical examiner’s office in Concord. Investigators have referred to the case as a “probable drowning,” according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Det. Coady of the Bow Police Department at (603) 223-3956. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.