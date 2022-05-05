Local State approves pared down expansion at MGH, growth at Brigham Faulkner “We had 50 patients in the emergency department this morning waiting for an inpatient bed and another 38 in the [post anesthesia care unit]." A rendering of the recently approved MGH building on Cambridge Street.





State regulators approved a pared down expansion at Massachusetts General Hospital and growth at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital on Wednesday, giving final state sign-off on approximately $2 billion in projects.

The Public Health Council approvals fell in line with staff recommendations from the Department of Public Health, which had recommended the addition of 78 inpatient beds at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner and supported the construction of two connected clinical towers at Massachusetts General Hospital.

DPH staff and the Public Health Council agreed to allow the construction of single-room beds at Mass General Hospital, which will allow staff to move patients from current double-bedded rooms to create more single-bed rooms at the hospital. However, the council voted in line with the staff recommendation to block the construction of 94 additional beds at MGH that would have substantially expanded the hospital’s capacity, saying the applicant hadn’t shown enough of a need. Mass General Brigham can return to the council to request the expansion at a later date.

