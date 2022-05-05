Local Suffolk halts construction in wake of South Boston collapse that injured three A police car patrolled the site where three workers were injured Wednesday in South Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The region’s largest construction company is stopping all of its work in Boston on Friday for a safety review in the wake of a demolition accident that injured three workers in South Boston this week.

Construction giant Suffolk announced a stand-down Thursday “to reinforce job site safety awareness,” bringing to a temporary halt work on some of the city’s most prominent construction projects, including downtown’s Winthrop Center skyscraper, a new tower above South Station, and a multi-building complex on a deck over the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The voluntary stand-down is scheduled to last through Friday, Suffolk chief executive John Fish wrote in an e-mail to employees, though he raised the prospect that some projects could stay closed longer if necessary.

