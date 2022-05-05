Local Three workers hurt in South Boston cat walk collapse expected to survive, police say Officials found "no evidence of deliberate attempts at destruction." Commissioner Dempsey speaks to reporters while at the scene where three workers were injured, one of whom was trapped for several hours, after a partial building collapse inside the old Boston Edison power plant in South Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





All three workers injured in Wednesday’s cat walk collapse inside the old Boston Edison power plant in South Boston Wednesday afternoon are expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle confirmed via email that the injuries of all three victims, whom authorities haven’t named, were now considered non-life threatening. That’s an improved prognosis for one of the injured workers, whose injuries authorities had described Wednesday as life-threatening. That worker, police said Wednesday, was extricated after being trapped in the rubble for three and a half hours.

An investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said in a statement that prosecutors have found no evidence of intentional criminality stemming from the collapse.

