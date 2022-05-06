Local Fox rescued from sewer grate cover in North Andover The young kit named “Rey” is now being cared for at Tufts Wildlife Clinic. A fox kit named "Rey" was rescued by the fire department. North Andover Fire Department

A four-legged resident of North Andover required a rescue early Thursday morning.

North Andover firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fox stuck in a sewer grate cover, the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The young kit named “Rey” had gotten her head caught in the metal cover.

“Not your typical rescue!” the department wrote.

The fire department said the fox was “carefully transported’ while stuck in the grate to Bulger Veterinary Hospital in Lawrence, where a doctor and vet tech sedated her and were able to “manipulate” the kit’s head out of the sewer cover.

“‘Rey’ was provided some IV fluids and antibiotics,” the fire department said. “She has been transferred to Tufts Wildlife Clinic for further rehab and will be released back in the area where she was found.”