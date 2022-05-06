Local

Police investigating Mass. Pike crash killed 29-year-old Worcester woman

Police said speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

By Dialynn Dwyer

State police are investigating a crash on the Mass. Pike that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Worcester woman early Thursday morning. 

Troopers responded to the report of the crash involving a car that had rear-ended a tractor trailer on the interstate in Framingham around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, police said in a statement.

At the scene on I-90 westbound near the 113.6 mile marker, troopers found a 2020 Mini Cooper had struck the trailer being pulled by the truck. 

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman from Worcester, died at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle. 

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the Mini Cooper was possibly speeding prior to rear ending the tractor trailer,” state police said.

Advertisement:

The middle and left lanes of the highway were closed until approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday as a result of the crash.

Police said the investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing.