Police seek missing Lowell boy, 15

Lowell police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing from the area.
David Mathia was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black Celtics jacket, and red and white sneakers, police tweeted just after 1 p.m. Friday.
The boy is about 6 feet tall and around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen riding a bicycle and believed to be in the Lowell or Dracut area.
Anyone with information about Mathia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Lowell Police at 978-674-3200.
