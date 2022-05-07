Local DA: Two killed in Mendon crash One of the cars fell into the water as a result of the crash, according to officials.

A two-vehicle crash in Mendon Friday night killed two people, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

The crash occurred on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. when two cars crashed into each other, according to officials.

On scene Mendon, serious multi vehicle accident on Uxbridge Rd in front of Alicante Restaurant. Photo recon and crime scene on scene #wcvb pic.twitter.com/7B5p5V27ZX — Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) May 7, 2022

One of the cars fell into the water as a result of the crash, according to officials. The two people in this car were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is being investigated by the Mendon police, Massachusetts State Police, and state police detectives from the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Police in #Mendon investigating a car crash that ended with one vehicle in Nipmuc Pond. @MassDOT tweeted last night that the injuries were serious but we're waiting on an update from the Worcester Co. DA #WCVB pic.twitter.com/SBEac77BuC — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) May 7, 2022