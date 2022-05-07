DA: Two killed in Mendon crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A two-vehicle crash in Mendon Friday night killed two people, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.
The crash occurred on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. when two cars crashed into each other, according to officials.
One of the cars fell into the water as a result of the crash, according to officials. The two people in this car were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The incident is being investigated by the Mendon police, Massachusetts State Police, and state police detectives from the Worcester district attorney’s office.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.