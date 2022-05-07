Local Five face drug and gun charges after South Shore investigation The investigation led to the discovery of four firearms, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin, and more than $20,000 in cash, the district attorney said.

Police charged five people this week in relation to a three-month, multi-agency investigation across the state, according to a statement by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The investigation led to the discovery of four firearms, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin, and more than $20,000 in cash, Morrissey said.

Those arrested were:

Johnell Gilmore-Monteiro, 29, of Frederick Avenue, Fall River, for possession of a firearm without an FID, possession with intent to distribute class A drug (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute class B drug (cocaine), and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Michael Shepard, 44, of Bay Street, Hull, for possession of a class B drug, possession of class E drug, possession of a class C drug, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Roy Delong, 66, of Dysart Street, Quincy, for distribution of class A drug (fentanyl).

Elizabeth Goldrick, 27, of Dysart Street, Quincy, for conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Caitlyn Campbell, 39, of Beach Street in Quincy, for conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Wilkins Torres-Colon, Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, was also arrested, but the charges weren’t listed in the statement.

Gilmore-Monteiro, Campbell, Shepard, Delong, Goldrick, all pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to Morrissey.

Gilmore-Monteiro’s bail was revoked on two open matters out of Dorchester District Court, according to the statement. He returns to Quincy District Court on May 31 for a pre-trial conference and probation surrender hearing.

Shepard’s bail was revoked on another open matter and he was ordered held without bail until his June 2 pre-trial conference, according to the statement.

Delong was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return on June 28 for a pre-trial conference, according to the statement.

Goldrick is free on $250 cash bail and was ordered to return June 17, according to the statement. The court denied Assistant District Attorney Keith McCray’s motion to revoke her bail on two open Quincy district court matters, officials said.

Campbell’s bail was set at $2,500 and she was ordered to return June 2 for a pre-trial conference, according to the statement.

The district attorney said the investigation started when law enforcement learned of an organized drug distribution organization run out of one location on Dysart Street in Quincy.

“State police detectives assigned to my office began working with detectives from (the) Quincy Drug Control Unit, other Massachusetts State Police units, and investigators from Randolph, Boston, and Hull police,” Morrissey said.

The investigation brought authorities to Bay Street in Hull, Frederick Avenue in Fall River, Washington Street in Jamaica Plain, and Avalon Drive in Randolph.

The district attorney said cocaine was discovered at all of these locations. Firearms, bundles of U.S. currency, and pills that have not yet been identified were also found.

“This is not the end of this investigation,” Morrissey said.