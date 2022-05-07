Local Vacant DOT lot transformed into outdoor community space The Guild Sanctuary on Coleman will be a hub for gardening and other wellness activities, as well as an art venue. Rendering of The Guild Sanctuary on Coleman demonstrating the capacity for various community activities. Courtesy/Shawmut

With the help of volunteers, a vacant Dorchester lot was recently converted into an outdoor community space.

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, a 5,600-square-foot lot at 84 Coleman St. was transformed into “The Guild Sanctuary on Coleman” through an extensive clean-up and landscaping effort.

A photo of the lot before the clean-up.

The project also included the building and installation of a privacy fence 2,000 square-foot deck platform, seating area, sun shades, and information board.

Three organizations partnered on the project: Shawmut Design and Construction, EYP, and The Guild. Community members also helped with the project.

“Thanks to the amazing support of our fantastic partners and neighbors, the Sanctuary on Coleman will be an oasis of community wellness, connection, and cultural expression,” said Jhana Senxian, founder and chief executive officer of The Guild. “As with all of The Guild’s venues, intergenerational residents will come together to program, steward, and enjoy the beauty, talent, and love of our community”

Volunteers from Shawmut, EYP, The Guild, and the community, building The Guild Sanctuary on Coleman in celebration of Earth Day.

The new public outdoor space aims to create “a community-focused green hub for gardening, health and wellness activities, a venue for art and cultural design, and more for the surrounding neighborhood,” according to organizers.