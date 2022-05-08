Local BU announces its largest tuition increase in 14 years Sky-high inflation is to blame for the 4.25 percent tuition spike, which sends tuition up to over $61,000.

Boston University announced its largest tuition increase in 14 years, saying the spike is due to record-high inflation.

B.U. President Robert A. Brown released a letter to staff Friday saying that tuition will rise 4.25%, to $61,050, next year, CBS Boston reported.

Last year, the university increased tuition by 3 percent. Brown said the 2022-2023 school year increase is necessary due to inflation, which has risen at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Prices across the nation have increased 8.5 percent year-over-year in March.

In Friday’s letter, Brown says “by far” his greatest concern is the impact inflation has on faculty, staff and students.

“This [tuition] increase does not keep pace with the current national rate of inflation and cannot fully offset the increased costs of University operations or fund salary increases that would fully mitigate the effects of inflation on the families of faculty and staff,” Brown wrote. “I also am mindful that our students and their families are affected by our increases and by inflation. We are caught in an inflationary vise between the institutional pressures and the impact on our students and their families.”

Brown pointed to an “unprecedented upheaval” in staffing patterns over the past year, including a lift on a hiring freeze a year ago, and new remote work policies, which started in August 2021. He also referenced what’s known as “the great resignation,” an ongoing trend in which employees voluntarily quit their jobs in search of higher pay and better work-life balance.

About 45 percent of BU staff work remotely at some point during the workweek, Brown said. Over the last year, BU hired nearly 1,600 new staff members — compared to 1,380 the year prior. Despite the boost in hiring, BU still has an above-average number of open positions. In his letter, Brown acknowledged staff frustration with recruiting hurdles, but said, “even with the challenges I have mentioned, we have many reasons to be optimistic about our future.”

Brown also said he expects the university to exceed the $225 million in fundraising it received last year, which he said was the best fundraising year in the school’s history.