Local Duckling Day returns for Mother’s Day in Boston Families gathered to celebrate Mother's Day and read the treasured Boston children's book "Make Way for Ducklings." Boston, MA--5/8/2022 - The Duckling Day Parade marched across the bridge in the Public Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

After two years of virtual programming, Duckling Day — a long-time Boston Mother’s Day tradition — resumed festivities in the Boston Common and Public Garden Sunday.

Hundreds of families gathered with their children dressed as ducklings in honor of the beloved Boston children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey.

Children were excited to visit the giant duck for hugs and high-fives, and see the Duckling Day parade. The parade is headed by the Harvard University Marching Band and goes from the Parkman Bandstand in the Common to the “Make Way for Ducklings” statue in the Public Garden.

“Parents across New England have done heroic work to keep their children safe and happy during the pandemic – which is no easy task,” Liz Vizza, President of the Friends of the Public Garden, said in a press release.

“…As we embrace the warming weather, we hope this year’s Duckling Day sparks a renewed sense of delight in all that’s possible in our cherished outdoor spaces.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in attendance and visited with parents and children.

On the Common, Duckling Day attendees enjoyed a vibrant array of entertainment, including interactive circus games with Esh Circus Arts, performances by Jenny the Juggler and magician Peter O’Malley, jump, climb, and play opportunities with Knucklebones, and a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station, the release said.

Each child in attendance received a goody bag full of Duckling Day-themed items, and parents shared pictures on social media using the #DucklingDay hashtag.

“This is what we love to see most in our parks,” Vizza said in the release. “Flowers and smiles and friends.”

A quacking good time on #BostonCommon today! Thanks to @MayorWu, @wcvbrhondella, @jaylivingstone for joining President @lizvizza and all of our Duckling families as we welcomed thousands to the Bandstand for #DucklingDay —Boston’s favorite #MothersDay tradition 🌸🐥🌷 pic.twitter.com/RdM48YF3JW — Friends of the Public Garden (@FOPG) May 8, 2022

What a sight! For the first time in two years, thousands march through the #threeparks for #DucklingDay 2022 🐥 pic.twitter.com/PoLRR74C8f — Friends of the Public Garden (@FOPG) May 8, 2022

A beautiful day on #BostonCommon for #DucklingDay 2022. Thousands turned out for a sold-out Mother’s Day at Parkman Bandstand 🐥 #fopg #bosparks pic.twitter.com/YQTuyDCZT8 — Friends of the Public Garden (@FOPG) May 8, 2022