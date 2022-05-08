Local Buses replace trains on parts of the Blue Line and Rockport commuter rail due to construction The MBTA said the change in service is due to needed construction work. The Blue Line John Blanding/Globe Staff/File 2017

The MBTA announced Sunday that Blue Line service between the Airport and Bowdoin stations will continue to be suspended until Friday, May 13. Alternate shuttle bus and ferry services will continue to be provided.

The MBTA said the suspension will allow scheduled work and additional work on the line to be completed.

Riders should allow for extra commuting time and expect some delays in shuttle bus service, the MBTA said.

“The MBTA apologizes in advance for these delays and appreciates the patience of its riders as work on the Blue Line is completed,” the transit authority said in a news release.

The previously scheduled Blue Line service suspension between May 12 and May 29 from Wonderland to Orient Heights stations to allow for work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge will be rescheduled to a later time, the MBTA said. The new dates for that suspension will be released soon.

Construction work this week will also impact the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line.

From May 9 to May 13, shuttle buses will replace trains from the Beverly Station on the Newburyport/Rockport Line to North Station.

From May 14 to May 22, shuttle buses will replace Newburyport/Rockport line trains from Orient Heights to the Blue Line connection. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

From May 23 to June 5, shuttle buses will replace Newburyport/Rockport Line trains from Beverly Station to Orient Heights Station. Chelsea Station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

Customers should note that the Gloucester Drawbridge opens on May 23.

During the weekend of June 11-12, buses will replace trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line from Salem Station to Orient Heights Station.

An updated Newburyport/Rockport Line schedule effective May 9 will be posted online soon, the MBTA said.