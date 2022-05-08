Photos: The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace honors moms who lost children to violence

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace returned to Boston for the first time since 2019.
The event is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute and is organized to help mothers who have lost children to violence.
When President and CEO of the foundation Chaplain Clementina Chéry’s son was murdered she thought about how she could grieve her son on Mother’s Day while still celebrating her other children. Chéry founded the walk in 1996 to help other mothers who lost children to violence, according to the walk’s website.
The event began at Town Field in Dorchester Sunday morning. Take a look at some photos of the walk below:
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.