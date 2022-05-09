Local Essex woman injured hiking in White Mountains, carried 2 miles down trail After summiting South Moat Mountain, the hiker slipped and injured her ankle. New Hampshire hiking is notorious for its roots and rocks, which can cause injuries like the one suffered by Jennifer Parkos. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A woman from Essex was rescued Friday after injuring her ankle on a trail in New Hampshire.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The hiker, 58-year-old Jennifer Parkos, and a companion had just reached the summit of South Moat Mountain in Albany, N.H. When returning down the trail, Parkos slipped and fell, causing an ankle injury. After Parkos and the other hiker realized she could not continue down the trail, they called 911, according to the statement.

Conservation officers from the Fish and Game Department, members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) Team, and medical students from Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO) responded to the scene. SOLO, based in Conway, is known for being the nation’s oldest and one of the most respected wilderness medical schools.

The responders evaluated and stabilized Parkos before placing her on a litter for transport. They carried her approximately two miles, and arrived at the trailhead parking area at 7:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Parkos is an avid hiker who frequents New Hampshire’s mountains, according to the department.

She had purchased a Hike Safe card, which is sold by the department at $25 per person or $35 per family. Those that have a card are usually not liable to repay rescue costs in the event that they need rescuing, according to the department’s website. The money from sales of Hike Safe cards supports Fish and Game search and rescue activities as well as training.