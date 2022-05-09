Local Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping in Burlington Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may recognize the person in the photos, can call Burlington police at 781-272-1212. Burlington police released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a female victim. Burlington Police Department





Authorities are searching for a male suspect who tried to kidnap a female victim on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington on Sunday night, police said.

Police received a call from a driver who said they saw the suspect dragging a victim away on foot near Great Meadow Road at about 8:20 p.m., Burlington police said in a statement. The driver pulled over nearby and apparently startled the suspect, who fled on foot. The victim was able to break away, and police found her when they arrived moments later, police said.

The suspect is described as male in his teens or early 20s, police said. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki or brown pants, and black and white sneakers. Police are investigating the incident.

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.