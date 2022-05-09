Local

State police made way for goslings on I-93 in Boston, just in time for Mother’s Day

A mother and father goose kept their goslings close as they tried to make it safely across the HOV lane. Massachusetts State Police

By Heather Alterisio

With the help of a few Massachusetts state troopers, a family of geese was able to safely carry on its way after getting stuck on I-93.

The mother and father, along with their goslings, had became trapped inside the high-occupancy vehicle lane on I-93 southbound in Boston on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police wrote on Facebook.

“Like all good parents, the mom and dad refused to abandon their young ones,” police said.

With assistance from animal control, Troopers David Oliveira, Andrew Phelan, and Jose DePena were able to corral the family and relocate them to a safe location away from traffic.