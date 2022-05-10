Local Community mourns high school senior killed in Longmeadow crash “As an outstanding student athlete and a volunteer coach with the Longmeadow youth track program, Kat touched many lives.”

Longmeadow High School students and community members are remembering a “beloved” senior who was killed over the weekend in a car crash that also injured two others.

Katarina Boskovic, 18, was one of two passengers in the single vehicle crash, which occurred on Green Willow Drive around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office. She died at the scene.

The second passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was rushed to Bay State Medical Center; the suspected driver, a male juvenile, received minor injuries in the crash, according to the DA’s office.

According to MassLive, the surviving passenger has been identified by authorities as Shea Hamel. As of Tuesday morning, Hamel was stable and still in the pediatric ward of the hospital, according to the news site.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation by the Longmeadow Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.

“Charges relating to motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence will be charged appropriately,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Longmeadow school superintendent Marty O’Shea responded to the news of Boskovic’s passing in a message to school families and staff on Saturday, calling her a “beloved member of the Longmeadow community.”

“As an outstanding student athlete and a volunteer coach with the Longmeadow youth track program, Kat touched many lives,” O’Shea wrote. “Our deepest condolences are extended to Katarina’s family, friends and the LPS staff who loved her.”

The 18-year-old was captain of the girls’ cross-country team last fall and led the team to winning the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championship, according to the Boston Globe.

Students and community members packed in St. Mary’s Parish in Longmeadow Sunday night to remember Boskovic in an interfaith community vigil, the newspaper reported.

Though Rev. Christopher J. Waitekus, the church’s pastor, did not know Boskovic personally, he told the Globe he was approached about the vigil by students. The church quickly filled, with sitting space for about 600 people and many more standing.

According to the Globe, classmates and friends took turns talking about Boskovic, which Waitekus said spoke volumes about the impact Boskovic had.

“I didn’t know this young lady, but after listening to student after student after student get up there, I said to myself it’s amazing how one young person can really influence her fellow students,” he told the newspaper. “These kids had no problem getting up and crying and [talking about] this young woman’s integrity and her humor. … It was a powerful, powerful moment in that church.”

The gathering, which started at 7 p.m., continued until about 11 p.m. with prayer, songs, and candlelight, Waitekus said. Those mourning Boskovic’s passing also left flowers and a Kit Kat bar at a memorial near the crash site Saturday, according to the Globe.

Over the weekend, Longwood High School was open for part of the day for students and staff in need of support. The school also had a different schedule on Monday to allow students to process and grieve and has extra counselors and support at school for students and staff.

“We will take this day by day and will continue to support students as needed over the next few days and weeks,” Principal Tom Landers said in a May 9 message to students and families. “Thank you for your help and partnership. Together, we will keep the Boskovic family in our prayers.”