Local Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer on Mass. Pike in Palmer Police are still investigating why the pedestrian was on the highway.

A tractor-trailer fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer, according to state police.

From the preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the eastbound travel lane when the truck struck them around 3:35 a.m., leading the driver to pull over into the breakdown lane, state police spokesman Dave Procopio told the Boston Globe.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but said they suffered fatal injuries at the scene, the Globe reported.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

Police are still investigating what happened, why the pedestrian was walking on the highway, and whether any charges will need to be filed.