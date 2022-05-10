Local Police searching town of Mount Washington for missing Boston man Giuseppe Musto, of Roslindale, was last seen on the morning of May 8.

Massachusetts State Police and other officials are looking for a missing man in the town of Mount Washington, located in the far southwest corner of the state. The man has been identified as Giuseppe Musto, 75, a resident of the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Police.

Police are searching for Giuseppe Musto of Roslindale. – Massachusetts State Police

Officials believe Musto went missing from Roslindale in the early morning hours of May 8. His pickup truck was found in the parking lot of Mount Washington State Forest the same afternoon.

Musto is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. The clothing he was wearing when he went missing is not known, officials said.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Musto or has information about him is asked to contact the Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.

The search is being conducted by the State Police, Environmental Police, Department of Conservation and Recreation rangers, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department. This search has been ongoing since Sunday afternoon. Members of these organizations are searching on foot, with some K9 units involved. Responders are also using all-terrain vehicles and bicycles. They are being aided by the State Police’s Air Wing, according to the release. Boston police are involved as well.