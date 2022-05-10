Local Police seek help finding missing Dartmouth man Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735. Anthony “Tony” Medeiros was reported missing Monday, May 9. Dartmouth Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 55-year-old Dartmouth man, who has been missing since Monday morning.

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros was last seen walking in the area of Beverly Street.

He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and a salt-and-pepper goatee, according to a release from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the Dartmouth Police Department.

Medeiros was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a light blue t-shirt underneath, black sweatpants that could be Under Armor or Boston Bruins, and brown Columbia hiking boots, law enforcement officials said.

Advertisement:

Police were still looking for him as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information that could help in the search is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735 or submit an anonymous tip online.