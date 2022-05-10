Police seek help finding missing Dartmouth man

Newsletter Signup
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 55-year-old Dartmouth man, who has been missing since Monday morning.
Anthony “Tony” Medeiros was last seen walking in the area of Beverly Street.
He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and a salt-and-pepper goatee, according to a release from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the Dartmouth Police Department.
Medeiros was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a light blue t-shirt underneath, black sweatpants that could be Under Armor or Boston Bruins, and brown Columbia hiking boots, law enforcement officials said.
Police were still looking for him as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with any information that could help in the search is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735 or submit an anonymous tip online.
