Local Door cam catches moment fire bursts from triple-decker in Salem; 5 buildings damaged There were no reported injuries.

A massive fire has damaged five buildings in Salem in a tightly packed neighborhood.

The fire began around 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to The Salem News. The first building that went up in flames was 29 Hancock St. The other buildings ravaged by the blaze include 27 and 29 Hancock St., and 32 and 34 Cabot St.

“It’s been very difficult getting to the scene of the fire,” Salem Fire Lt. Peter Schaeublin said, as reported by the newspaper. “The building is what you’d call a triple-decker. It’s all combustible wood, so the fire traveled very quickly. Wind has been an issue for a little bit with our aerial drives.”

A third alarm was quickly struck as teams arrived on scene. Two hours later, three buildings were still on fire, according to the News.

A Nest cam from across the street shows flames billowing from the back of one of the buildings and people running.

Nest cam captures today’s massive Salem fire as it first broke out. Triple decker became engulfed within minutes, neighbors say. They went door to door making sure everyone got out okay. @7news pic.twitter.com/ETGdREUio7 — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) May 9, 2022

Another video shows large flames burning aggressively from one of the gutted buildings and the building next to it on fire as well.

Here's a look at the intense flames that engulfed a triple-decker in Salem and spread to multiple neighboring homes. #Massachuetts https://t.co/GZYzdSL9zy pic.twitter.com/ivsV8GELwi — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) May 10, 2022

No injuries were reported, according to WCVB.