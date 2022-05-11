Local North Kingstown schools restructure athletic department after coaches are accused of misconduct Accusations that the former high school basketball coach had been conducting “naked fat tests” were only the beginning. North Kingstown athletic director Chris Cobain said the district will require additional training for coaches that will include protecting students from abuse, engaging effectively with parents, preventing bullying, hazing, and inappropriate behavior, and preventing sexual harassment.





NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With the former high school basketball coach under investigation for “naked fat tests” of teen boys, and three school employees recently put on administrative leave for other allegations, interim Superintendent Michael Waterman said he is reorganizing the athletic department.

Waterman and Athletic Director Chris Cobain told the School Committee Tuesday they will require additional training for coaches that will include protecting students from abuse, engaging effectively with parents, preventing bullying, hazing, and inappropriate behavior, and preventing sexual harassment.

Waterman also proposed strategies to have the athletic director and an assistant athletic director more directly involved on the field and observing how coaches interact with players. Coaches will be required to use the school district’s email system to communicate with students and parents, Waterman said. The athletic department will also use an app for communications by fall.

