How to watch the total lunar eclipse this weekend

Stargazers are in for a rare treat this weekend, as a total lunar eclipse will be visible across the region.

Space.com is calling Sunday’s eclipse a “Super Blood Moon.” But what exactly is a Super Blood Moon eclipse, and when will you be able to see it?

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth aligns between the sun and moon and blocks the sunlight that would usually bounce off the moon. A total lunar eclipse is when the moon and sun are exactly on the opposite sides of Earth, according to NASA. Despite Earth blocking most of the sunlight, a small amount makes it through the atmosphere and causes the moon to appear red.

Local viewers can expect to start seeing the lunar eclipse at 10:27 p.m. and will be able to see the total eclipse at 11:29 p.m. for around an hour and a half, according to NASA.

What's up in the night sky for May? A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Western Hemisphere on May 15-16, and two great planet-spotting opportunities begin and end the month. When & where to look up: pic.twitter.com/R9fZ3EM55V — NASA (@NASA) May 1, 2022

So why is it a “Super Blood Moon eclipse?” Because the moon also happens to be at its closest point to earth in the month, otherwise known as a supermoon. The red hue makes it a blood moon. Thus, Super Blood Moon eclipse.

“At least two partial lunar eclipses happen every year, but total lunar eclipses are rare. It is safe to look at a lunar eclipse,” reads the NASA website.

While Boston’s forecast shows some unfortunate partial cloud cover, astronomer Silas Laycock, who directs the Schueller Observatory at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, told The Boston Globe if it’s clear enough people in the city and suburbs should be able to see the eclipse.

If you happen to be out of town or the pesky cloud cover gets in the way, NASA will have a live broadcast of the eclipse on YouTube.