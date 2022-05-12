Local Part of the Appalachian Trail in N.H. is closed due to 48-acre brush fire After the U.S. Forest Service spoke with a "person of interest" they determined it may be a "warming fire" gone awry.

A 48-acre brush fire, called The Centennial Fire, caused the White Mountain National Forest and NH Forest and Lands to shut down swaths of the Appalachian Trail.

The blaze began Monday in what may have been a “warming fire” that accidentally escaped. On Wednesday 35 firefighters responded to the fire.

“To provide for public safety” the Appalachian Trail Corridor was closed Wednesday from the Lead Mine State Forest boundary to the Junction of the Centennial Trail and the Mahoosuc Trail.

A map posted by the U.S. Forest Service showed the closed areas.

As of Thursday, the fire was 85% contained according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service posted on Facebook.

“Members of the public are encouraged to be attentive and do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires and respect closure areas as the weekend approaches,” read the post.